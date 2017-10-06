Adidas’ AM4LDN is a high performance running shoe made by robots

We haven’t quite reached the age of flying cars and holographic butlers yet, but if you want to see futuristic technologies becoming reality, just browse for a new pair of trainers. In the last fortnight we’ve seen Nike’s self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 finally hit shelves, and now arch rival adidas has launched the AM4 series, the first major project to come out of its robot-manned Speedfactory in Germany. The AM4LDN was designed specifically for London’s urban athletes, The Big Smoke being one of six major cities that will get its own version of the running shoe. Lightweight and sustainable, each shoe is created using individual athlete data for the best possible performance, and feedback from customers will shape future products. Grab a pair from October 26, price TBC.