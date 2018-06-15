The 3Doodler Create+ is a new and improved version of the original 3D printing pen

Some gadgets just slap a big ol’ grin on your face. 2013’s 3Doodler was one such device, even if our artistic prowess leaves a lot to be desired (let’s just say Big Ben didn’t look quite so iconic once we’d finished with it). The original product has been been tweaked numerous times since then, but the latest iteration sounds like the biggest upgrade to date. The 3Doodler Create+ employs what its maker calls the first dual drive system in any 3D printer. Not only does this mean you can draw with more plastics, but it should also lead to fewer jams interrupting the creation of your 3D masterpiece. Other improvements include a new, performance-enhancing heating algorithm, an auto sleep mode, and more defined fast and slow settings. Prices start at £79.99.