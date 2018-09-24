YesOJO’s latest accessory turns your Switch into a boombox

As much as we love the Nintendo Switch’s portability, an audio powerhouse it is not. Fortunately, YesOJO has come up with a pretty fun solution. Due to start crowdfunding in early 2019, it’s a boombox-style speaker dock that also happens to charge your machine when connected to the mains, and doubles up as a battery pack containing eight additional hours of juice. That’s two full charges. To use it, you simply remove the Joy-Cons and slide the Switch into the front of the unit, which apparently produces a rich sound with deep bass. YesOJO says the colourful dock employs an ‘expert cooling system’ to keep the Switch from getting too toasty, and when you’re not gaming, it can function as a regular Bluetooth speaker. Pricing is yet to be announced.