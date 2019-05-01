Valve claims new Index headset will deliver best-in-class VR

Valve has finally lifted the lid on its long-awaited VR headset, the Valve Index (£919). Pitched as a best-in-class device by the company, the Index (which comes with a pair of controllers and two base stations) promises to deliver an unbeatable VR experience using dual 1440x1600 RGB LCDs that provide 50 percent more sub pixels than OLEDs, an innovative off-ear speaker solution optimised for immersion and comfort, and an ergonomic design that can be adapted to heads of all shapes and sizes. The tethered headset also runs at 120Hz with full back-compatibility to 90Hz, and even supports an experimental 144Hz mode for those with a taste for adventure. Perhaps the most curious thing about the Index is the inclusion of a 'frunk,' which is a front compartment that includes a USB 3 Type-A port to allow hardware tinkerers to do, well, some tinkering. Valve has promised even more details soon, but right now you can consider our interest firmly piqued.