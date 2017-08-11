SwitchEasy PowerPack offers extra Zelda on the go

If there’s one problem with the Switch it’s that the battery doesn’t last long enough. Just as you’re getting into a decent session on Zelda it’s time to pack your bow and arrow away until you can find somewhere to charge the thing. Heroic Hylians shouldn’t have to put up with stuff like this. But with a SwitchEasy PowerPack stowed in your inventory you can keep playing while you charge, with a pocket to stash seven extra games. The battery’s not included, so you can choose how much extra power you want to have at your disposal, and if you’re quick you can bag one on Kickstarter for just US$15.