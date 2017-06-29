SmartBoy makes your Galaxy S8 into a GameBoy

Ninty nostalgia in plastic fashion
Gaming
34 minutes ago

Sick of waiting for Nintendo to manufacture enough units of its Classic Mini consoles? Show the retro overlord who’s boss by sticking your Android smartphone into Hyperkin’s SmartBoy (£60) - a GameBoy cartridge adapter for your mobile. Equipped with an appropriately plasticky D-pad, action buttons and more, it offers up to five hours of throwback button-mashing. Designed with the Galaxy S8 in mind, it’ll play nice with mobiles from 5.2 to 6 inches in size, while games are upscaled to the appropriate resolution for extra grainy gameplay. Got a shoebox full of GameBoy and GameBoy Colour cartridges stashed away? You know what to do.

Gaming
Share
Share