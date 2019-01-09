Retro Champ is a handheld and Switch-style TV console for your original NES cartridges

You can emulate a NES on a handheld console or smartphone, but true retro-heads want the real thing. Retro Champ ($79.99), due for release in July, is like a giant Game Boy for your original NES and Famicom carts. Classic games should look glorious on its 7in display, and 35 hours of playtime affords you over 400 goes at cracking the Super Mario Bros speedrun record. More of a telly gamer? Retro Champ can go a bit Switch, connecting to your telly via HDMI, and letting you and a chum tackle gaming greats by way of optional wireless controllers. There’s even a built-in mini cleaning kit, to dust off those old carts that have been lurking in the attic, awaiting a triumphant nostalgia-fuelled comeback.