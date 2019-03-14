Razer’s latest peripherals are aimed at gamers on a budget

We like Razer. We like the dazzling colours and we like the three-headed snake logo. We also like saving a bit of money, which is the whole point of the brand’s new line of accessories. The BlackWidow keyboard (€130) borrows from the pricier flagship BlackWidow Elite, so you get the same pleasingly clicky Green Mechanical Switches, on-board memory and Razer Synapse 3 support, letting you tweak the hardware to your liking. Then there’s the Basilisk Essential Mouse (€50), which has a 6400 DPI Optical Sensor, a sniper button and up to 16.8 million customisable colour options. Completing the trio is the new Kraken headset (€80). Inspired by the flagship Tournament Edition, it features custom-tuned 50 mm drivers and thicker headband padding for longer sessions. All three are available to buy from the Razer website now.