Razer Turret kills your excuses for being rubbish at Fortnite

They say a bad workman always blames his tools but the fact of the matter is that a console controller will never be as good as a mouse and QWERTY when it comes to playing first-person shooters. Why else would your K/D ratio on Fortnite be so bad otherwise? Fortunately Razer has a solution. This new version of its wireless Turret keyboard and mouse combo (US$250) is designed specifically for use with the Xbox One, so you get a dedicated Xbox button and a slide-out mouse plinth so you can play with it resting on your lap. And because this is a Razer product you get the trademark customisable lighting that can also be set to sync up with whatever game you’re playing. The only downside? You’ve got no excuses for being rubbish now.