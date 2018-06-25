The Polymega is a modular retro console that can play all your old games in one place

PlayStation, Nintendo and Sega together under one roof? Mario, Sonic and Crash, in a house share? It sounds like the stuff of fantasy, but that’s pretty much what the Polymega, the latest in an ever-lengthening line of retro consoles, is pledging to do. Thanks to Hybrid Emulation tech, this modular machine is able to play disc and cartridge-based games from the NES, SNES, Mega Drive and PS1 eras (and that’s just a handful of ‘em) in shiny 1080p, all using a Bluetooth controller. There’s a module for each console, the idea being you stack them until until you have an old-school gaming temple as high as your ceiling. Once installed, you can archive games, make playlists and quickly search for titles on the home screen. And if you’re feeling particularly cocky about a Super Mario Kart time trial, you can share screenshots on social media, and even broadcast straight to Twitch or YouTube. No release date as yet, but the base model will start at $250.