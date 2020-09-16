The Oculus Quest 2 improves on the first with a higher resolution and more lightweight design

The all-in-one Oculus Quest was a big hit in Stuff towers, so news of a follow-up headset pricked up our ears. The off-white Quest 2 looks more like the Oculus Go than its predecessor, but make no mistake: this is an improved VR headset. With a resolution of 1832 x 1920 per eye, it’s sharper than both the first Oculus Quest and the Rift S, and will soon support 90Hz refresh rates for smoother gameplay. There’s a better processor inside too, as well as 6GB of RAM to the original’s 4GB, but the headset is actually both smaller and over 10% lighter than before. The Touch controllers have been slightly tweaked; they now have a thumb rest and more efficient battery consumption, while Oculus says the integrated sound has also been improved. Otherwise, the specs are near enough the same. You still get 6DOF inside-out tracking, enabling room-scale VR games that let you physically walk around the virtual environment without any wires, and battery life remains at 2-3 hours. Oculus is also offering various add-on accessories, such as a kit designed to better fit wide or thin faces, and a head strap that includes a built-in additional battery. Pre-orders begin today for an October 13 release date. The 64GB base model costs £299, and for an extra £100 you can get a 256GB model.