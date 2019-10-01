Logitech's latest gaming keyboard doubles down on customisation with swappable keys and switches

Logitech has pulled back the curtain on a new mechanical keyboard designed for professional gamers called the Pro X ($149). On the surface the Pro X looks like your bog-standard gamer keyboard, compete with extravagant neon lighting and black finish. Appearances can be deceiving, however, and beneath the surface the Pro X features some impressive features like user-swappable, pro-grade GX switches that can be removed and tweaked in a snap. A tenkeyless design also means more room for mouse movement, which will be handy during those particularly frantic encounters, and 12 programmable F-key macros will let users create their own specific action and command buttons. That sounds like just about everything you'll need to go pro, y'know, aside from benevolent parents, heaps of cash, and mountains of skill.