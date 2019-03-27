The Labo Okatazuke is Nintendo's greatest cardboard creation yet

Nintendo Labo is a creative goldmine. It's brought an astounding range of DIY cardboard peripherals to the Switch, including a steering wheel, fishing rod, sci-fi blaster, and even a VR headset. The Labo catalogue is about to get even better, though, thanks to the addition of the Nintendo Labo Okatazuke, otherwise known as your run-of-the-mill cardboard box. Nope, we're not kidding, Nintendo has channeled its inner Marie Kondo and released a bog standard box to make sure Switch owners understand the simply art of tidying up. Retailing in Japan for 800 yen (around $7.25 USD) and arriving in April, the Okatazuke might not be the most mind-blowing Labo kit we've ever seen, but it's probably going to be the most useful. Guess it's time to get excited about storage!