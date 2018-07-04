News
GENKI is a tiny gadget that brings dual-player Bluetooth audio to Nintendo Switch
Listen up
Cutting the cord is great for gaming on the go, but Nintendo didn’t seem to get the message with the Switch. Fortunately, GENKI ($39) is here to help you play your favourites during a commute, or in the evening at home, without trailing a wire between your ears and your console. The tiny Bluetooth 5 gadget plugs into the Switch’s USB-C port, has very low latency, and is battery-free, so it’s always ready to use (assuming your Switch isn’t out of juice). And the best bit: if you have an actual friend who happens to be armed with a Bluetooth headset, they can get in on the action too. Just be aware of any strange ‘in the moment’ noises the two of you are making when going dual-player with GENKI on the train home.
Gaming