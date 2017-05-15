Enjoy glasses-free gaming with these prescription VR headset lenses

VR headsets and glasses aren’t incompatible, but it’s a tense relationship that often results in a sore nose for the unfortunate bins-wearer. If contact lenses or laser eye surgery are too pricey, VR Lens Lab could help – it makes prescription lenses (from €39) that click into the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or PlayStation VR headsets, along with VR frames (like the above) that let you use them outside virtual worlds. Aside from added comfort, Lens Lab claims its lenses reduce distortion and the risk of your glasses scratching your headset’s lenses. Plus they mean no more excuses for not playing Resident Evil 7.