Corsair’s TC200 gaming chairs major on comfort, go subtle on style

Gaming peripheral colossus Corsair won’t rest until every accessory in your gaming space carries a three-sail logo. The latest target? Your backside, or more specifically what you sit it on before booting up a console or PC. The Corsair TC200 is the latest in a growing range of gaming thrones, and is aiming squarely in the mid-range in terms of fit, finish and features.

Arriving in a choice of fabric or leatherette materials, the TC200 has the racing bucket seat-inspired design that’s practically mandatory for all gaming chairs. The overall styling isn’t as in-yer-face as some rival chairs, so you won’t look out of place on the office zoom calls, but they’re gamer-friendly enough to fit right in on a Twitch stream. Colour choice is black or white.

The seat itself has a wide base, unrestrictive bolsters and extended height range, so there’s space for gamers of all shapes and sizes. Corsair says the most weight it’ll manage is 122kg.

There’s built-in lumbar support, and a memory foam next pillow that’s quick to detach. The seat back also reclines from 90-180 degrees, with 120mm range of height adjustment using a gas lift, and there are 4D armrests that slide forward and back, angle inward and outward, and move up, down, left or right for pinpoint posture perfection. It all sits on a steel wheel base and rolls on 75mm dual-wheel casters.

The exact measurements and focus on comfort were apparently all based on user feedback from the firm’s previous mid-range seat offerings, so anyone that’s tried a Corsair chair in the past and not got on with it may need to reconsider their position.

The range starts from £349 and will soon available to order from all the usual online retailers, including Box, Scan, Overclockers and Amazon.