Acer's brand new 43in gaming monitor is an absolute whopper

Some people claim size doesn't matter, but when it comes to gaming monitors we beg to differ. It looks like the folks over at Acer agree with us, too, because the company has just unveiled an enormous 43in monitor called the CG437K P ($1299). The gargantuan 4K ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160) LFGD monitor has been designed for hardcore PC and console gamers, and features a fast 144Hz refresh rate and AdaptiveSync framerate tech for incredibly smooth, tear-free imagery. You'll also be treated to colours that pop and rich blacks oozing with depth thanks to a VA display panel imbued with a wide color gamut of 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. Extra bells and whistles like a proximity sensor that wakes the monitor up when someone moves close, and auto-adjusting brightness that'll respond to the light levels in your room make the Predator a potential must-have… assuming you've got the dosh.