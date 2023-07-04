eufy’s RoboVac X9 Pro is a seriously professional sucker

Cleaning your home is never a fun task, so getting someone to do it for you is a top dream. Fortunately, robot vacuums take the hard work out of hoovering. And eufy’s latest floor sucker is a seriously professional bit of cleaning kit. The RoboVac X9 Pro is just as serious as it sounds. It packs 5500 Pa of suction power for thorough multi-surface cleaning.

eufy’s RoboVac X9 Pro is the brand’s latest two-in-one robot vacuum. Powering this dirt-sucker is a beefy motor that produces 5500 Pa of suction power. It’ll pick up plenty of dust and dirt thanks to the surface-adaptable brush – which can even tackle carpets. This robot vacuum can get itself around your gaff thanks to smart navigation and AI mapping. The X9 Pro combines an iPath laser with 3D sensors and an AI camera to help dodge objects around your home.

Play

And the other part of this two-in-one is a mopping system. The X9 Pro packs in a twin turbo MopMaster system – which is a fancy way of saying it’s got dual rotating mops. They can apply up to a kilo of downwards pressure, and spin up to 180 RPM to clean even the toughest of messes. Plus, when this robot vacuum heads on the carpet, the mops automatically raise up to 12mm off the ground. And when you’re done, the RoboVac X9 Pro will self-clean its mops with a 40-degree heated drying cycle.

Fancy kitting out your home with eufy’s latest cleaning robot? The RoboVac X9 is currently available to pre-order, and will be available later this month. In the US, you can pre-order the vacuum directly from eufy for $720, and it releases on July 6. And in the UK, it’ll make its way on sale later in July. The RoboVac X9 Pro will be available on Amazon and other retailers once it’s available.