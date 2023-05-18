Dali IO-12 wants to raise the bar for high-end headphones

Dali might be best known for its loudspeakers, but it also knows a thing or two about personal listening. The new Dali IO-12 wireless headphones succeed the IO-6 as the firm’s top-tier over ears, bringing hi-res playback, active noise cancelling and driver tech inherited from its epic floorstanding speakers. All that tech doesn’t come cheap, though, meaning these cans eclipse everything on our best noise cancelling headphones list.

According to Dali, the secret sauce that makes these headphones heroic is Soft Magnetic Compound (SMC) technology. They dramatically cut down on unwanted harmonic distortion compared to traditional speaker drivers. Combined with a paper fibre cone, the IO-12’s 50mm drivers promise “crystal-clear sound” with “ultra-low distortion, delivering “unrivalled depth and musicality”. The firm reckons mid-range clarity is on par with much pricier, harder-to-drive electrostatic headphones.

These are fully-featured headphones in every other respect, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support, plus 3.5mm and USB-C wired listening. The latter is good for 24-bit/96kHz playback. Built-in microphones handle voice calling and hands-free chatting to your phone’s AI assistant.

The built-in battery should manage 35 hours of listening between top-ups, which is easily enough to get you through the longest international flight. A foldable design, oversized square ear cups and a plush headband made from genuine leather should make them a convenient and comfortable travel companion.

On-board controls handle all the major functions, with Dali deciding to go entirely app-free – an unusual move when the rest of the market all come with companion apps to endlessly tweak EQs and adjust ANC levels. There are just two self-explanatory sound profiles to choose from here: Hi-Fi and Bass.

With prices set at £999/$1499/€999, the Dali IO-12 eclipsing even the Focal Bathys and Bowers & Wilkins PX8 at the upper end of the headphone spectrum. It goes on sale in August.