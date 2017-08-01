Wahoo's Elemnt Mini offers bike tracking on the cheap

If you’ve just shelled out a few hundred quid on a new bike you probably aren’t too keen on doing the same again for a bike computer. So don’t. Just £80 will get you a new Wahoo Elemnt Mini, which comes with Bluetooth, ANT+ and a speed sensor, but will also track cadence and heart rate if you hook it up to the correct sensors. There’s no GPS on board but if you connect your phone it’ll track your rides and let you share your progress in real time, plus it’ll deliver call and text notifications when someone realises you’re heading straight for a ravine.