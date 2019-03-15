The Tesla Model Y is an all-electric SUV that ‘will ride like a sports car’

Taking a break from flamethrowers and planning his future jolly to Mars, Elon Musk has unveiled the latest Tesla, the Model Y. It’s an electric seven-seater SUV with a range of 300 miles, and is capable of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. There will also be a cheaper standard range version, which will go for 230 miles before needing a recharge. Its top speed is 120 mph to the long ranger’s 150. Either way, you’re getting a nippy ride. The interior is typically minimalist, with all your attention drawn to the 15in touchscreen at the centre of the dashboard. The $47,000 long-range version is coming in 2020, with the standard model ($39,000) due to arrive a year later.