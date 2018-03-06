Porsche’s Tesla Model X rival is the all-electric Mission E Cross Turismo

You’re not going to have a conversation about electric cars without mentioning Tesla, but Elon and co. are facing serious competition as some of the world’s biggest manufacturers prepare to ditch petrol. The latest concept EV to be unveiled by Porsche is the Mission E Cross Turismo, a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) that looks well-equipped to take on Tesla’s Model X. Designed for people who have a fair whack of sports gear to lug around, but still want to go really fast, the road-ready Cross Turismo’s twin electric motors produce more than 600hp, allowing the car a zero to 60mph acceleration in under 3.5 seconds. A 15 minute charge of the lithium-ion battery should be good for just over 250 miles. We also like the sound of eye tracking on the in-car display, which automatically brings into the foreground the instrument you’re looking at. Here’s hoping for more info in the not-so-distant future.