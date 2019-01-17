Novus electric bike makes you look like a time traveller

If you’ve ever donned your PSVR headset, put on a pair of tin foil pants and wondered what else it would take to convince poor Gladys next door that you were a time traveller from the future, may we introduce the pièce de résistance of your costume: the Novus (US$39,500). Halfway between an electric balance bike and a motorcycle, its carbon-fibre frame weighs less than 39kg and houses a 14kW brushless motor and lithium-ion battery, giving it a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 60mph - not quite enough to travel through time but certainly enough to scare your mum. Built-in LED lights and a smartphone-powered instrument panel add to the sci-fi aesthetic but with only 1000 being handmade you won’t want to hang around, or the only way to get hold of one will be by befriending Marty McFly.