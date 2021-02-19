Moke's 007 San Monique Edition lets you live out your James Bond dreams

James Bond has driven all sorts of tasty motors over the course of his martini-drinking, SMERSH-beating, lady-disrespecting career. Most people would probably pick the timeless Aston Martin DB5 or amphibious Lotus Esprit S1 as their favourite, but if you’re a real fan there’s a lesser-known runabout that you’ve probably always had your eye on – and now you can own one. Driven around the fictional Caribbean island of San Monique by Roger Moore in Live and Let Die, the four-seater Moke (US$26,975) is like a cross between a Hummer and golf buggy. With an electric motor that’ll reach a top speed of 25mph it’s not going to beat No Time To Die’s DBS Superleggera in a drag race, but the 40-mile range is fine for bezzing to Lidl and back to pick up some more olives. Each one is custom built with a wooden steering wheel and gear knob, striped Bimini top, white rims and special ‘San Monique’ spare-tyre cover, but there are also a couple of modern extras that 007 wouldn’t have had back in 1973: a Bluetooth-equipped radio and rear-view camera. Much more practical than an ejector seat or invisibility cloak.