The long-awaited Jaguar I-Pace is an all-electric SUV that is absolutely loaded with tech

After what feels like a lifetime (two years if you insist on accuracy) of hype, Jaguar’s I-Pace EV is no longer a concept. The production SUV doesn’t look all that different to the car of the future we saw back in 2016, its cab-forward design apparently inspired by the Jaguar C-X75 supercar. A 90kWh battery should deliver up to 298 miles in range, but once you’ve run that flat you can juice it from 0-80% in 45 minutes with a 100kW charger. The I-Pace’s twin electric motors produce 696Nm of torque and 394bhp, propelling it from 0-60 in 4.5s. That’s just a tad slower than the Tesla Model X, so maybe avoid getting into a race with one. Hop inside the car and you’ll see that it’s fitted with Jaguar’s new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, as well as EV navigation for keeping you in the loop about range and the nearest charging points. On-board AI is constantly monitoring and tailoring every aspect of your daily drive, and the whole car is a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot that supports up to eight devices. Order now from £63,495.