Jeep’s Trackhawk is the speediest SUV

Literally horses for courses, this one. If you like speed, buy a sportscar. If you like speed, people, dogs and sports equipment, then maybe get this none-more-speedy SUV from Jeep. Using the 6.2-litre V8 (as seen in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat), the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can get from 0-62mph in 3.5secs, then on to a unlikely 180mph. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but you’ll mostly be listening the sound of your money firing out of the exhaust in dirty great wedges.