Jaguar’s E-type Zero is ridiculously beautiful

After announcing its intention to electrify every car it sends out of the door from 2020 onwards, Jaguar has revealed the E-Type Zero - quite possibly the most stonkingly beautiful electric car we’ve seen so far. Named after and based on the iconic 1960s automobile, the E-Type Zero is fitted with a 220kW electric powertrain capable of 0 to 60mph in 5.5 seconds. On the surface it looks remarkably similar to its petrol-powered predecessor, but weighs in at 67kg less. The battery pack has an estimated range of around 170 miles, and you can expect a six to seven hour recharge time. Will this modernised classic ever make it past concept? Jaguar isn’t giving much away. We’re happy to daydream for now.