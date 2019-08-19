The Drako GTE is a gorgeous electric sedan that doubles as a lightning fast supercar
As electric cars become increasingly popular, it's only right that we take the concept to its natural outlandish endpoint. That's right, we're talking about preposterously powerful leccy supercars: something like the gorgeous Drako GTE that's just been unveiled by new startup Drako Motors. The striking four-seater sedan uses a fully electric quad motor architecture to generate 1,200 horsepower and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque. On the road, or perhaps more sensibly on the racetrack, that means a blistering top speed of 206 mph and uber-precise turning capabilities. We also know the car will pack a 90kWh battery, although Drako hasn't served up any range estimates as yet, so we've got no idea how far the GTE will actually take you on a full charge. Still, if you're in the market for an electric supercar, we can't imagine you'll be turned off by the thought of having to refuel after a few laps on your local circuit. You'll probably need the breather, anyhow.