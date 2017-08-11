Bitmotion's bike light doubles as a sat-nav

Considering your bike is essentially just two wheels screwed to a bit of metal there’s a lot of tech out there you can fix to it. Soon to be fighting for a space on your handlebars is Bitmotion’s One - a bike computer combined with a light that packs in GPS for turn-by-turn navigations, a barometric altimeter, motion sensors, an ambient light sensor and magnetometer, all underneath a 3.5in TFT screen. It’ll connect to your phone for call and text notifications, and if you ever fall off, it can automatically alert someone in your contacts and send them the details of where it happened.