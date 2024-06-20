Coros Dura is the bike computer that’ll keep going for five days

There’s no point in buying a computer for your bike if it conks out before you’ve even reached the top of your first mountain, but stamina isn’t a concern for the Coros Dura ($249/£229/€269).

The battery inside the Coros Dura lasts 120 hours (even more if the sun comes out and the solar charging can do its thing), so even Michael Broadwith, who holds the record for cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just 43 hours, 25 minutes and 13 seconds, could turn around and ride right back back and it’d still be going when he arrived in Cornwall.

As well as record-breaking stamina the Coros Dura has a 2.7in, 400×240 colour touchscreen that automatically adjusts to the lighting conditions, so you shouldn’t find yourself squinting to see the turn-by-turn GPS directions. Routes can be plotted in the Coros app pre-ride, but it also allows you to download them from apps such as Strava and Komoot, plus there’s a smartwatch-style digital dial for scrolling through your stats. Just don’t expect to compete with Mr Broadwith when it comes to comparing those Strava segments.

Predictably the IP67-rated Dura pairs nicely with Coros’s range of fitness watches, but it also has Bluetooth and ANT+ onboard so you can connect it wirelessly to power meters, speed and cadence sensors, heart rate monitors, and electronic shifters. As long as you’ve got the Coros app connected, it also offers group tracking, an alarm, and, if you’re riding alone and take a tumble, it can send out safety alerts.

The Coros Dura is available to pre-order now, but you’ll have to wait until the 15 July for it to be sent out.

Tom Wiggins Contributor About Stuff's second Tom has been writing for the magazine and website since 2006, when smartphones were only for massive nerds and you could say “Alexa” out loud without a robot answering. Over the years he’s written about everything from MP3s to NFTs, played FIFA with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and amassed a really quite impressive collection of USB sticks. Areas of expertise A bit of everything but definitely not cameras.