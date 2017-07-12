Aston Martin’s Valkyrie hypercar gets closer to production, looks suitably insane

When you’re busy crafting a road-going machine with upwards of 1000bhp and a £2.5million price tag, it’s only fair that finishing the styling should take a little time. You wouldn’t, after all, want your 2019 hypercar collaboration with Red Bull Racing’s design doyen Adrian Newey clad in any old steel shell. Good news, then, that Aston has revealed a refined Valkyrie exterior that’s all but ready for production - and appropriately extreme. Aerodynamic to a fault (there are cameras instead of mirrors), this contoured craft still manages to offer a subtle hint of that iconic Aston front-end, while simultaneously delivering masses of downforce thanks to tweaked air tunnels and openings.