Upcoming Canon EOS R3 takes aim at speed-seeking pros

Look at professional sports, nature and news photographers and, nine times out of ten, they’re using Canon or Nikon gear. Canon’s upcoming EOS R3 (release date and pricing TBA) will be pitched as an ultra-fast, all-weather tool for the type of under-pressure professional who relies upon delivering great-looking images in order to make a living. The EOS R3 will use a new BSI stacked CMOS sensor and DIGIC X processor, allowing it to shoot stills at up to 30fps with autofocus and autoexposure engaged. Just as intriguing is its eye-controlled autofocus, which will allow the user to select an AF point simply by using their eye in the viewfinder. This sounds like some sweet time-saving sorcery, and we hope to hear even more about this upcoming beast in the run-up to its launch.