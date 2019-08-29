News
Sony’s mirrorless Alpha 6600 focuses in the blink of an eye
The fast and the curious
Not many of us can do much in 0.02 seconds but that’s all it takes for Sony’s new Alpha 6600 (from £1450) to get a lock on your subject of choice. With 425 auto-focus detection points covering approximately 84% of the image area, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, and real-time tracking of eyes (both human and animal), the mirrorless, APS-C snapper significantly reduces your chances of getting a blurry pic. Inside is a 24.2MP CMOS sensor and Sony’s latest BIONZ X image processor, while a 180-degree tiltable LCD touchscreen is great for framing the 4K HDR video it can shoot. There’s also a cheaper Alpha 6100 (from £830) and both will be available to buy in October.
Cameras