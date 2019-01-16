The Sony a6400 Mirrorless Camera is a super-quick snapper with quality to boot

Heads up, photographers of the world! Sony has just whipped the curtain off its next generation a6400 Mirrorless Camera (€1,050), and it's shaping up to be a rather tasty proposition. If you're after some eye-popping features, the a6400 has them in spades. The next-gen device is all about speed and performance, and combines the world's fastest autofocus with real-time tracking, high-speed continuous shooting, high-resolution 4K movie recording, a 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS image sensor, and a 180-degree fully tillable LCD touchscreen to deliver a staggeringly versatile snapper that oozes quality.