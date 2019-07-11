The Sigma FP is a full-frame mirrorless mini miracle

We all want the real thing. But we all want it a little lighter, a little smaller, a little more convenient. Light but full of flavour is the weather-sealed Sigma FP, coming in a snip at just 370g and 45 x 113 x 70mm. There’s a back-illuminated 24.6MP full-frame sensor and the camera employs the L mount, also used by Panasonic and Leica. Throw in Eye AF, silent shooting and HDR photography and an ISO range of 100-25600. With 4K UHD video to 24p and a Cinemagraph mode that will readily create GIFs, it’ll appeal to video fans and digital aficionados alike. The camera is due later this year and there's no mention of price just yet, we just pray it’s in keeping with the light theme.