See what you shoot with Acer's new 360 pocket cam

Back in 2007, when Donald Trump was just an orange Alan Sugar and your phone couldn’t even shoot HD video, there was a thing called a Flip - a basic one-handed camcorder with a screen on the back, a lens on the front and not much more. It looked a lot like Acer’s new Holo360 (€349), although a quick glance at the spec sheet and you’ll soon find out that’s where the similarities end. This Android-powered cam can shoot, stitch and stream 360-degree 4K videos over 4G, with a 3in touchscreen for checking your footage. Amazing how things can change in 10 years, isn’t it? Just ask Donald Trump.