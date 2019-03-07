Leica’s Q2 is a pro-level compact camera for the most demanding shooter

Released back in 2015, the Leica Q was something of a spectacular oddity: a £3,000 point-and-shoot camera with a scorching spec list, razor-sharp optics, understated styling and tank-like build quality. At the time, we dubbed it the best compact camera money could buy – and today it gets a sequel in the Q2 (£4,250, available now). The Q2 almost doubles the Q’s full-frame sensor resolution to 47.3MP and pairs it with the fastest lens in its class – a 28mm f/1.7 Summilux. That’s a combination that should deliver sharp, detail-rich photos in almost any lighting conditions, but this time Leica is making video “a thing” too: it can record 4K at 24 or 30fps, and 1080p at 24, 30, 60 or 120fps. Oh, and it's weather-sealed now, so you can shoot merrily away in a rainstorm. Seems like the best compact camera just got better.