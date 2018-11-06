Leica’s Q-P drops the iconic dot for a more restrained design

Leica’s famous red dot logo is something any photography enthusiast’s eye can pick out instantly, but they won’t find it on the company’s latest camera. The Q-P (on sale now, priced from £4,100) is designed with stealth and understatement in mind, stripping away the logo for a restrained all-black look that’s perfect for street photographers looking to avoid making a spectacle. Like previous P, it’s a high-end compact toting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor and 28mm f/1.7 lens, which promises excellent low light performance and speed.