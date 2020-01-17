Leica’s M10 Monochrom is a black-and-white camera that costs as much as you’d expect
What do zebras, Newcastle United at home and Leica’s new rangefinder all have in common? What? No, it’s got nothing to do with Sports Direct. They’re all exclusively black-and-white, of course! The M10 Monochrom is Leica’ latest strictly colourless snapper, and comes armed with a new purpose-built 40MP full-frame black-and-white sensor for incredibly detailed shots, and an ISO sensitivity range of 160 to 100,000. Leica says it also features a near inaudible shutter, which will come in handy if you're attempting to stealthily snap a gang of pensioners playing boule on the streets of Paris. The banishing of colour extends to design, with Leica opting to omit its signature red dot from the all-black finish. As you’d expect, fancy photography doesn’t come cheap; you’ll need a spare £7,250 if you want to buy an M10 Monochrom today.