Pixel Watch 4 is a shining beacon of repairability, says iFixit

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is out to rave reviews, with some observers calling it the first Android-based smartwatch to truly worry the Apple Watch.

However, one thing is now clear: the latest timepiece from Google absolutely smashes its erstwhile rival in one key way – the repairability. iFixit has revealed the results of its traditional teardown and has hailed the Pixel Watch 4 as the most repairable smartwatch around.

When it announced the device, Google said it had been completely redesigned “with serviceability in mind” so it’s good to see iFixit manage to prove that when awarding the Pixel Watch 4 a 9/10 repairability rating.

iFixit calls the Pixel Watch 4 a “masterclass in smartwatch design” and “a total rethink of the architecture of smartwatch design.” The company comments on the easily removability of the battery and haptics motor thanks to visible screws on the outside of the watch that release the backplate.

The teardown specialists say users won’t damage the IP68 water resistance rating by unscrewing those, while the display is also sealed into place by screws and an O-Ring gasket that’s replaceable and on sale. Having a gasket is more possible thanks to a circular smartwatch, which validates Google’s decision to stick with a traditional round watch face. The system on a chip is just as easy to remove, but you won’t be replacing that one.

You can see iFixit take the watch apart below

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 4 includes a brighter display, smarter health tracking, and emergency satellite communications for the first time. It’s available now. We’ll have a full verdict soon.