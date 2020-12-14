The Leica SL2-S is a versatile full-frame that can shoot limitless 4K video

Leica has expanded its SL camera range with the launch of the SL2-S (£3975), a versatile full-frame that promises more flexibility than the flagship SL2. The company is pitching the SL2-S as the ideal choice for photographers who "favour fast operation over the exceptionally high resolution of the Leica SL2," touting the new snapper's high operating speed - which enables continuous shooting rates of up to 25 frames per second at full resolution - and 10-bit, 4K video recording capabilities (with no length limits) as new benchmarks for the SL-System range. As for what makes the SL2-S tick, the multi-talented camera features a 24 megapixel BSI-CMOS sensor, Maestro-III processor with 4GB buffer memory, fast autofocus, in-body image stabilisation, support for high sensitivity of up to ISO 100,000, and an IP54-rated all-metal body built for durability. If that cacophony of jargon is music to your ears, you can nab the SL2-S right now from authorised Leica dealers.