The Leica M10-P is the most discreet, stripped-back rangefinder camera in the M series

Out with the red dot, out with loud shutters, and anything else superfluous. The M10-P is the just as beautifully crafted yet more subtle sibling to the Leica M10, sharing all the same innards, including the 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor. The detail-obsessed Weltzer-based company has made some slight refinements with the P edition, the most notable being the discreet shutter release, the quietest it has ever constructed. We’ve heard it first hand, and can confirm it’s quieter than the Sony A7III and Nikon D850 respectively. The LCD touchscreen is a very welcome addition too: pinch to zoom, tap to focus and the Live View mode allows you to select a magnification point. The integrated spirit level is also on board for perfect orientation in achieving the holiest of straight lines. We’ll be taking it to the library as soon as we get our hands on it, available today for a cool £6,500. Gasp! Splutter! Choke! Shhh...please keep it down in here.