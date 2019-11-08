The KanDao QooCam 8K is the world's first pocket-sized 8K 360 camera

KanDao is looking to make a splash in the pocket camera market with the QooCam 8K (£557), which the company reckons is the smallest 8K 360 camera in the world. Despite being a bitesized proposition, the QooCam is capable of capturing 8K 30fps and 4K 120fps footage using a 1/1.7in 20MP sensor. It also features a Realtime Raw+ mode that makes APS-C image quality a reality, and when you feel like getting particularly arty can capture super-slow-motion and ultra-smooth video without the need for accessories like a gimbal. A 2.4in touchscreen makes harnessing all those features a doddle, and if you're the sort who believes sharing is caring, you can also use the QooCam to live stream 4K video straight from your smartphone. What a treat!