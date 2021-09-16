The GoPro Hero10 Black is a little box of 5K tricks

Extreme sports are all about pushing yourself. Can you pedal faster, skate harder, break more bones. For nearly 20 years now GoPro has been on a similar mission to always go one better – and the Hero10 Black (£430) pushes everything to 11. With LCD screens front and back to make things easier to frame, it looks pretty much identical to the Hero9, but the speedy new GP2 chip inside takes its shooting prowess to the next level: you can now capture video at up to 5.3K at 60fps or 4K at 120fps, or 8x slow-mo at 2.7K, while stills top out at 23MP. HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation should keep even the gnarliest footage steady, with the tilt limit of the in-camera Horizon Leveling increased from 27º to 45º, so it should be pretty much impossible to shoot bad video on this thing. Low light performance has been improved too, so you’ll see less noise in anything you film after it starts to get dark. Of course, you can’t spend every minute of the day being extreme, so the Hero10 also has a webcam mode, so you can use it for your monthly board meeting on Zoom too.