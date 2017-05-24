Garmin VIRB 360 takes a rugged approach to VR video

Offering what looks to be a slightly higher-end brand of 360-degree video recording than the majority of the competition, the Garmin VIRB 360 (£650, available June) uses two ultra-wide angle lenses and four microphones to capture everything going on around you in pristine, auto-stitched 4K quality. The target market is active and extreme sports types looking to document their adrenaline-fuelled exploits for the ages, and the rugged waterproof construction, voice controls, GPS and robust image stabilisation should keep things functional and smooth when the going gets tough.