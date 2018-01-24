Fujifilm’s ready-for-anything FinePix XP130 now has Bluetooth

If there was a Tough Mudder competition for cameras, we’d be backing the latest in Fuji’s FinePix XP Series. Waterproof down to 20m, shockproof from a height of 1.75m, and freezeproof to -10°C, the XP130 can endure just about everything you throw at it. As far as specs go, it’s pretty much like for like with last year’s XP120. You’ve got a 16.4MP, 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with 5x optical zoom, you can record in 1080P up to 60fps, and the helping of shooting modes includes a 10 frames per second burst. Where this camera really differs from its predecessor is connectivity. Low energy Bluetooth means you can fire shots straight to your phone, tablet, or Instax Share printer wherever you are. Pick one up in February (in a number of different colours) for £199.