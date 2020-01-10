The Evo 2 is the world’s first foldable 8K drone

When you think of consumer drones, the first names that pop into your noggin are probably DJI, Parrot, and Skydio. Autel Robotics, however, wants to change that with the launch of its new Evo 2 series of foldable drones. The range comprises three drones: the standard Evo 2, the Evo 2 Pro, and the Evo 2 Dual. All three promise up to 40 minutes of flight time, boast a top speed of 45mph, a whopping 9km range, and omni-directional obstacle avoidance thanks to an all new sensor setup that comprises 12 computer vision sensors, 2 sonar sensors, and 2 LED landing lights. As for the cameras, the Evo 2 has been fitted with an 8K shooter capable of 48MP stills, the Evo 2 Pro sports a 1in 6K camera with an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 - f/11, and the Evo 2 Dual packs a Flir Boson sensor and an 8K camera capable of simultaneous recording and thermal imaging. It’s unlikely all of that tech will come cheap, but since Autel has yet to confirm a pricing or launch plan, there’s still time to dream.