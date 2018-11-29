DJI’s Osmo Pocket is a teeny handheld camera that shoots 4K

A super powerful camera in your pocket?! You’ve..well, you’ve had one of those for ages. But a smartphone can’t capture gloriously wobble-free 4K footage like DJI’s new Osmo Pocket now can it? The Pocket is the smallest 3-axis stabilised handheld camera DJI has ever made, weighing in at just 116g. The mechanical gimbal is paired with a 1/2.3in CMOS sensor that can shoot 4K at 60fps for up to 140 minutes, although you’re likely to get closer to that if you knock it down to 30fps. There’s a little touchscreen for lining up your shot and switching between modes like ActiveTrack (follow a subject) and FaceTrack (follow your mush), but if that’s all a bit awkward you can use your phone instead. A waterproof case and extension rod are just a few of the accessories DJI is offering, and it’s pretty clear that it’s aiming for GoPro levels of versatility. Pre-order now for £329.