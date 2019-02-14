Canon's EOS RP is the full-frame mirrorless you'll actually want to buy

It's not been long since Canon finally joined the full-frame mirrorless ranks, introducing the extremely capable EOS R. However, after some umming and ahing about the Touch Bar control slider and the sheer size of the thing, and the maybe unnecessary extra top-plate LCD screen, it seems that the RP is everything that was wrong with the R rectified, and for a helluva lot cheaper. It's ditched the extra top-plate screen and as far as weight goes, it's shed a load of grams and comes in at 485g, it's a fair bit slimmer too, but with a lower 26.2MP full-frame sensor. Yet it retains the formidable Dual Pixel CMOS AF and latest DIGIC 8 processor. There's a fully articulated LCD screen with a 2.36million-dot viewfinder, same as the Canon M50 but not quite the dizzying heights of the EOS R's. But it's not all about the physical, there's a new mode called Focus Stacking, where you can set the camera to take a series of photos of the same scene and the lens will focus on multiple increments of the object to then be tweaked to create the desired focal point. Video-wise, you get 4K output, plus 4K time-lapse, as well as full HD (up to 60f). Wi-Fi and NFC with Bluetooth are all included and the refresh of the Canon app is going to make file transfers a doddle. Like the sound of world-beating Canon ergonomics, a smaller and lighter body than the EOS R and with excellent low light performance? Yours for £1399.99 (body only) available on 27 February.