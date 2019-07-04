The Canon IVY REC is a clip-on camera made for the great outdoors

Canon is roaming the plains of Indiegogo in a bid to secure funding for a brand new clippable, go anywhere camera called the Canon IVY REC. The teeny wearable snapper is rather robust, and packs a 13 megapixel CMOS sensor capable of taking solid snaps and shooting Full-HD, 60fps video. It's also waterproof and shockproof, which as Canon reminded us makes it absolutely tailor-made for the great outdoors. On the surface, then, it looks like a pretty nifty piece of kit that could tempt those budding photographers keen to leave their chunky DLSR at home every now and again. Pricing details remain a mystery right now, but we'll no doubt know more when Canon eventually launches its Indiegogo campaign.